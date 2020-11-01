Ivy Tech pantry drive coming soon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At Ivy Tech Terre Haute, the student pantry is hosting a donation drive later this month.
You can donate food, cleaning, and hygiene products.
The donations will be made available to any student who may need them.
The drive is Friday, November 13th from 10 am to 2 pm.
It's happening at the main campus clock tower parking lot.
Posted: Nov 1, 2020 4:11 PM
