Ivy Tech organizing relief fund for students impacted by COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ivy Tech Community College students impacted by COVID-19 will soon be getting help. The school announced it is organizing a relief fund for students.

Ivy Tech Board of Trustees member, Marianne Glick, and her spouse, Mike Woods, have committed $500,000 in matching funds across the state for the relief fund. It will provide relief to students who have lost their job if it was deemed non-essential.

The Lafayette campus specifically has $20,000 in matching funds available. According to a news release, the funds will be supported by donations and gifts at any level. Local matching funds must be secured by April 30 in order to benefit from the Glick gift.

Director of Development Rhonda Overman says that any students that need help should ask about it.

"We want to help you, but we won't know about it if you don't let us know," said Overman. "Please be sure to reach out to the COVID-19 Relief Fund. It's on the website and we want to help you. So, please do so."

Click here for information about the fund.