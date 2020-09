TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is helping students safely visit its campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ivy Tech in Terre Haute now offers Zoom calls for prospective students. Students will have the opportunity to meet one on one with admissions counselors.

High school students can get help in planning their futures. Students will also learn about resources, like financial aid, in these meetings.

You can sign up for a virtual tour here.