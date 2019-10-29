Ivy Tech offers scholarship for Volunteer First Responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ivy Tech is teaming up with the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association to give back to those who serve.

Starting in the spring of 2020, volunteer firefighters and EMS responders can attend Ivy Tech for free.

This scholarship opportunity is available for new and current students who are seeking a degree from Ivy Tech. A student can use the scholarship toward any program with the exception of general studies and aviation.

An eligible student must apply to Ivy Tech, complete the FAFSA and submit a letter to the registrar from the fire department or medical provider verifying active volunteer status.

Ivy Tech has committed $250,000 towards piloting this program over the next two years.

More information is available here.