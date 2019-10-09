Clear

Ivy Tech offers opportunity to shadow Diesel Technology Program

It’s part of the college’s “Day in the Life” program. Prospective students can now shadow diesel technology classes.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ivy Tech is expanding a program that allows future students to explore careers. 

It’s part of the college’s “Day in the Life” program. Prospective students can now shadow diesel technology classes. They can watch current students diagnosing and repairing diesel systems.

“It allows them to pair up with the student that we have going on in class," Michael Mauntel said. "That student that we have will mentor the participant and show them what we do in the program, answer questions that the participant may have and allow them to really see what’s really going on.”

It’s also an opportunity to tour the new diesel technology facility.

The college said there’s a great demand for these kinds of jobs.

To participate in the “Day in the Life” program, register at ivytech.edu/dayinthelife.

Image

