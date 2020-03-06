Ivy Tech offering tuition assistance to McDonald's employees

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech is offering tuition help for McDonald's employees. There's an information session coming up next week in Terre Haute.
It's happening next Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in room E-110 at the Terre Haute campus.
The tuition help is part of the McDonald's Archways to Opportunity Program.
Restaurant workers will be eligible for up to $2,500 per year. Managers qualify for up to $3,000 per year.
Some McDonald's training may translate to Ivy Tech credit.
You can RSVP to attend the information session. Learn more here.
