Ivy Tech moves to online courses statewide

Ivy Tech will make several changes in response to the COVID-19 threat.

On Thursday, the college sent a statement announcing it will delay the start of all March classes and deliver other courses virtually.

It plans to deliver courses virtually through April 5. It says it may adjust that timeline, however.

Ivy Tech says the campus will remain open so students can meet with advisors, admissions, and financial aid. Students will also still have access to computers on campus.

Ivy Tech Community College statewide is delaying the continuation of current courses and the start of new 8-week courses until March 23 at which time the College will move to delivering all courses virtually. The College plans to deliver courses virtually through April 5 initially. The College will monitor and adjust this timeline as more is learned about COVID-19 nationwide and in the state.

Ivy Tech locations will remain open to provide student and business office assistance including the ability for students to meet with advisors, admissions and financial aid, use computers, and access to faculty as needed. Accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less as needed if social distancing can be assured. Information regarding such meetings will be provided to students from their faculty. Faculty and staff will continue to be on location to provide assistance. Ivy Tech students are currently on spring break.

“While our students have been on spring break we have continuously monitored the coronavirus pandemic and have weighed all options. Our focus is always on the safety and academic success of our students. At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative. Ivy Tech currently offers nearly half of our courses online. However, with more than 1,600 faculty across our 18 campuses, we will use next week to provide faculty the training, tools, and support to deliver quality instruction to our students so that they can successfully move forward with their educational and career goals,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said.

Ivy Tech offers 16-week courses that started in January and were at the midway point in the semester when spring break started on March 9. The restart of those courses will be delayed one week with this change. The College also offers a large number of 8-week courses, which had either ended by March 9 or are scheduled to begin on March 16. The start date of those second 8-week courses will be delayed with all courses starting again on March 23. In all cases under the current plan the semester will extend an additional week and conclude May 17. The College has not announced any changes regarding commencement ceremonies at this time.

Ivy Tech will continue to post updates at www.ivytech.edu/COVID-19.