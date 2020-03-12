Clear

Ivy Tech moves to online courses statewide

On Thursday, the college sent a statement announcing it will delay the start of all March classes and deliver other courses virtually.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 1:36 PM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 1:36 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Ivy Tech will make several changes in response to the COVID-19 threat.

On Thursday, the college sent a statement announcing it will delay the start of all March classes and deliver other courses virtually.

It plans to deliver courses virtually through April 5. It says it may adjust that timeline, however.

Ivy Tech says the campus will remain open so students can meet with advisors, admissions, and financial aid. Students will also still have access to computers on campus.

See the full statement below.

---

Ivy Tech Community College statewide is delaying the continuation of current courses and the start of new 8-week courses until March 23 at which time the College will move to delivering all courses virtually. The College plans to deliver courses virtually through April 5 initially. The College will monitor and adjust this timeline as more is learned about COVID-19 nationwide and in the state.

Ivy Tech locations will remain open to provide student and business office assistance including the ability for students to meet with advisors, admissions and financial aid, use computers, and access to faculty as needed. Accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less as needed if social distancing can be assured. Information regarding such meetings will be provided to students from their faculty. Faculty and staff will continue to be on location to provide assistance. Ivy Tech students are currently on spring break.

“While our students have been on spring break we have continuously monitored the coronavirus pandemic and have weighed all options. Our focus is always on the safety and academic success of our students. At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative. Ivy Tech currently offers nearly half of our courses online. However, with more than 1,600 faculty across our 18 campuses, we will use next week to provide faculty the training, tools, and support to deliver quality instruction to our students so that they can successfully move forward with their educational and career goals,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said.

Ivy Tech offers 16-week courses that started in January and were at the midway point in the semester when spring break started on March 9. The restart of those courses will be delayed one week with this change. The College also offers a large number of 8-week courses, which had either ended by March 9 or are scheduled to begin on March 16. The start date of those second 8-week courses will be delayed with all courses starting again on March 23. In all cases under the current plan the semester will extend an additional week and conclude May 17. The College has not announced any changes regarding commencement ceremonies at this time.

Ivy Tech will continue to post updates at www.ivytech.edu/COVID-19.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 58°
Rockville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Casey
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 51°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Afternoon showers and thundershowers!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Thursday: Thunderstorms possible, warmer. High: 64

Image

Group making mats out of grocery bags for area homeless

Image

Linton basketball

Image

Barr-Reeve basketball

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

New jail programs

Image

Vigo County versus litter

Image

Donation set to help Sullivan Middle School's Theater Department

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man