TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Ivy Tech in Terre Haute started its Enrollment Days on Monday.

Enrollment Days with help prospective students sign up for classes. These days focus on those starting classes in October and January.

Ivy Tech says this is a great time to start classes.

That's because the cost of tuition is frozen, and textbooks are free this year.

If you are interested in taking part in these Enrollment Days, you can click here.