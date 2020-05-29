Ivy Tech is offering free classes - here's how you can sign up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech Community College is offering free classes to 10,000 Hoosiers.

This is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the college say they want to keep Indiana's workforce strong. These classes will be in advanced manufacturing, business, and cybersecurity.

Officials selected these classes in close collaboration with employers. This is to ensure they are aligned with existing and future job opportunities.

The classes are offered online and there are no regular course meeting times. There's no need to fill out an application, no prerequisites, and no fee.

