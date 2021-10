TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech in Terre Haute is inviting high school students to campus for its Go Ivy Day.

Students can stop by the campus on Friday, October 29.

While there, students can explore different careers. Ivy Tech also says students will learn how the college is affordable to start their bachelor degrees.

The event is free to attend, and lunch is provided. You do need to RSVP for the event. To do that, click here. ivytech.edu/visitus