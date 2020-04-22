Ivy Tech in Terre Haute works to create face shields

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech in Terre Haute is part of a group making personal protective equipment.

It is part of the effort to help with gear shortages.

The college is part of the Indiana Clinical and Translational Sciences Institute.

Local Ivy Tech staff and faculty are making about 85 face shields each day.

They are printing 3-D headbands and fitting them with clear visors.

The face shields will be distributed locally and throughout Indiana.