Ivy Tech hosts wellness fair; offering screenings and educational opportunities

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech Community College in Terre Haute is proving its dedication to health and wellness. The school held a wellness fair on Thursday.

People could stop by and learn about preventative health. They could even get health screenings.

Representatives from local hospitals and health groups were on-site to answers questions.

News 10 spoke with Mike King from Union Health.

He says events like these are important because people get to speak one on one with health workers.

"Not just come up and pick up a free handout but to really get some education. That's important. To be able to learn C-P-R, maybe not get certified but to be able to learn the mechanics and take a few minutes talking to our education director and understand that it is something that is valuable. You can save a life," King said.

The wellness fair also allowed health students to meet up and speak with potential employers.