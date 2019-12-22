Ivy Tech hosts study abroad trip for students and the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech Community College is giving the public a chance to broaden their horizons.

Students, faculty and the community have the opportunity to study abroad in London.

The nine day trip runs from May 11th to May 19th of 2020.

Travelers will have the chance to visit London, Oxford, Dublin and other European communities.

The $3,500 includes several features like air-fair, accomodations, tour trasnportation, breakfast and some dinners.

Enrollment for the trip ends February 3rd.

For details about enrollment, you can contact Dr. Scott Powell.

That contact information is: spowell14@ivytech.edu, or 812-298-2224.