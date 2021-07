TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is doing its part to make sure students are employed after college.

Over 70 different employers came to Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus on Tuesday.

It was in an effort to help students look at different opportunities that are available across the area.

Leaders at Ivy Tech told us all different kinds of career fields were represented.

Ivy Tech Community College and Work One partnered to offer the event.