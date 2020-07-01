Ivy Tech hosting virtual admission days

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech Community College is hosting 'Go Green Virtual Admission Days.'

The College invites recent high school graduates to attend from July 2-16 to learn about Ivy Tech degree and certificate programs, get help completing the free Ivy Tech application, speak to a financial aid representative, and make an appointment with an academic advisor.



Students should sign up to attend during their school’s event:

July 2 - Parke County (Parke Heritage and Riverton Parke)

July 7 - Sullivan County (Sullivan HS, North Central HS)

July 8 - Greene County (Linton, Shakamak, WRV)

July 9 - Clay County (Northview, Clay City)

July 10 - Vermillion County (North and South Vermillion)

July 13 - Terre Haute North/McLean

July 14 - Terre Haute South/Booker T. Washington/Vigo Virtual Success Academy

July 16 - West Vigo