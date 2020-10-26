Ivy Tech high school senior scholarships open for applications

TERRE HAUTE – Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute offers several scholarships exclusively for high school seniors, and the applications are now open. Seniors can apply for the Chancellor’s Award Scholarship, Academic/Technical Honors Scholarship, Laptop Scholarships, and the Thrive On! Scholarship to attend Ivy Tech in fall 2021.

High school seniors who will graduate with a GPA above 3.5 are eligible to apply for the Chancellor’s Award Scholarship, the most comprehensive of all scholarships, providing 100% in-state assistance for tuition, technology fees and books for four semesters of study.

Seniors who will graduate with an honors diploma are eligible to apply for the Academic/Technical Honors Scholarship, which provides $750 per semester.

All seniors are eligible to apply for the Laptop Scholarship, in addition to other scholarships. Approximately 120 laptops will be awarded.

High school seniors who are involved in school clubs or community volunteerism are eligible to apply for the Thrive On! Scholarship. Recipients participate in Ivy Tech student leadership programs and are awarded a $1,000 annual scholarship.

High school scholarships are just a few of the many scholarships available at Ivy Tech Terre Haute. High school seniors can apply for these and other scholarships at ivytech.edu/thscholars.