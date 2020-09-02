Ivy Tech has a new artificial intelligence tool to help students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Faculty at Ivy Tech Community College has a new tool to help students in the classroom.

The college partnered with "Packback."

Together they created a way to bring artificial intelligence to online discussion boards.

With the new discussion boards, it will allow students to engage in more challenging online discussions.

"What Packback does differently is that maybe the professor gives kind of a range of topics, and then the students develop an in-depth question themselves. And then all respond to different questions that they're asking about the topic," Erin Lehman, the Faculty Leader at Ivy Tech said.

The new discussion boards can be used in any classes that the professors deem necessary.