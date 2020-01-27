Clear

Ivy Tech announces new scholarship focused on leadership development

The scholarship offers $1,000 annually and leadership development opportunities.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 12:48 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new scholarship is recognizing future leaders in our community.

Ivy Tech Community College announced its new "Thrive On! Scholarship" on Monday.

It's made possible through Lori and Steve Danielson. Lori serves as the Board Chair of Ivy Tech Terre Haute's Board of Trustees.

The scholarship supports students, with $1,000 annually, and offers leadership development opportunities.

"This will allow them the opportunity to continue on when they come to Ivy Tech," said Chancellor Lea Anne Crooks, "They will continue to be involved in our leadership programs, and our ambassador program, where they can give back to other students."

"Let's support a group of students, and bring them to Ivy Tech," said Lori Danielson, "Allow them to expand their leadership, in terms of being involved in student government, being involved as a student ambassador, that we thought that is an opportunity for these students to flourish."

Requirements for the Thrive On Scholarship include:

• At least two years of high school club participation (Key Club, JAG, Interact, DECA, etc.)
• Engagement and involvement in activities that support the local community
• Evidence of career exploration (i.e. internship, employment, completion of ICE, etc.)
• Special consideration to students with high school attendance > 90%

The scholarship is live on Ivy Tech's application process through February 14th. To learn more, or apply, click here.

