Ivy Tech announces change in masking policy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Ivy Tech has announced that starting Monday face masks will be required indoors at all Ivy Tech Community College campuses statewide, regardless of vaccination status. The announcement follows other colleges who are announcing the same requirement.

The new policy will not change any courses and should not impact activities and normal operations as the Fall semester begins.

This change in Ivy Tech policy is a result of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated masking guidance issued earlier this week.

Further details on Ivy Tech's COVID policies can be found here.