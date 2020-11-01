Ivy Tech and local Chef offer a family-fun cooking event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Butler's Pantry and Ivy Tech Community College are teaming up to help small businesses that have been hit hard by the pandemic. Early Saturday morning, Chef Kris Kraut with Butler's Pantry along with Ivy Tech hosted a "Pick-A-Pumpkin" event at Sycamore Farms in Terre Haute.

Anyone was able to stop by and pick up a "pumpkin" bag which had ingredients to make spooky tacos. All participants have the opportunity to log into a virtual cooking lesson with Chef Kris. A special prize will also be awarded to anyone who was a part of the event.

Chef Kris loves the opportunity to be able to help others cook but he talks about how this event brings everything back to the community.

"I think it's a win-win. Dinner gets made, small businesses gets supported, and then families in the communities and students that also are in need right now also receive some support. So all around really well."

Rachel Mullinnix with the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation says they have raised just under $100,000 dollars specifically for COVID relief efforts.

For more information on the Ivy Tech COVID Relief Fund, you can click here.