Ivy Tech and WorkOne to host ‘Community Cares Career Fair’

WEST CENTRAL INDIANA – Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute and WorkOne Western Indiana will host the Community Cares Career Fair on Tuesday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College, 8000 S. Education Drive, Terre Haute.

Career seekers can meet employers to learn about open positions and about Ivy Tech educational options.

Attendees can also participate in career guidance sessions, and tour Ivy Tech facilities to see labs and equipment used in real-world career training. Ivy Tech faculty will be available to discuss educational programs that lead to in-demand careers.

Information about financial aid, and WorkOne and community resources will be available. Attendees can also learn about Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program, which offers Ivy Tech tuition-free certificate training to prepare eligible individuals for careers quickly.

RSVP is not required, but those who RSVP and attend will receive a free t-shirt while supplies last. RSVP at ivytech.edu/terrehaute.

West Central Indiana employers interested in participating can contact Jaime Frey at jfrey@ivytech.edu.