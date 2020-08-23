Ivy Tech adopts new "learning anywhere" program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Classes at Ivy tech community college resume this week.

It is launching a new program to help students get the most out of their education during this pandemic.

The program is called learn anywhere.

Students can choose whether they want to learn virtually one day or go to class the next.

We spoke with the chancellor who says she is excited her team could bring about this flexibility.

"I can't be more proud of how our faculty are adapting to those scenarios to make sure that our students are getting what they need," said Lea-Anne.

She says the program was originally thought of to help single moms.