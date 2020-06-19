Ivy Tech Terre Haute to offer in-person classes this fall

TERRE HAUTE – Ivy Tech Community College’s Fall 2020 Semester begins August 24, and many in-person classes will be offered in addition to virtual, online, and flexible classes that give students the option to attend online or in-person. Enrollment is open for both current and new students.

“We look forward to welcoming students to campus in a measured way, with some classes offered in-person and others virtually or online, in an effort to keep the overall number of people on campus low,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “We especially extend a warm welcome to recent high school graduates, who have all had a difficult senior year. Many of these graduates earned Ivy Tech credits in high school in programs like welding or automotive technology and want to continue their education in these face-to-face classes on campus.”

At Ivy Tech Terre Haute, in-person classes will primarily be offered in the Schools of:

Nursing and Health Sciences: nursing, diagnostic medical sonography, healthcare specialist, medical assisting, medical imaging, medical laboratory technology, paramedic science, respiratory therapy, surgical technology

Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Applied Science: agriculture and precision agriculture, advanced automation and robotics technology, automotive and diesel technology, engineering technology, HVAC, industrial technology, machine tool technology

Information Technology: database management, informatics, software development, server administration, network infrastructure

Most general education, business, and liberal arts courses will continue to be offered virtually or online only.

Academic advisors can help clarify which specific classes are offered in-person and students are encouraged to make an advising appointment if they have questions or need help choosing their classes in the format they need.

In efforts to provide the safest possible learning environment, the College has established guiding principles for returning to campus which include social distancing guidelines, cleaning and preventive protocols, and a face covering policy. College guidelines in response to COVID-19 are posted online at ivytech.edu/COVID-19.

To enroll in fall classes while College buildings are closed, students should contact Ivy Tech Terre Haute virtually at ivytech.edu/visitus. Staff are available to answer questions virtually Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5p.m. (closed noon-1p.m.) through live chat via Zoom, text, phone, or email.