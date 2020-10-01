Ivy Tech Terre Haute opens doors for campus visit events

TERRE HAUTE – Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute has re-opened campus doors for future students to attend campus visit events in-person. Anyone interested in learning about Ivy Tech educational options is invited to schedule a campus visit, and can choose an in-person or virtual visit experience.

Both on-campus and virtual visits include one-on-one admissions counseling, financial aid information, and the chance to talk with an instructor in a specific degree or certificate program. Campus visits are open to high school students and their parents who are planning for the future, as well as anyone seeking career training who wishes to start classes this fall or spring.

Session space is limited due to social distancing requirements, and masks are required on campus.

RSVP to attend a campus visit event at ivytech.edu/visitus. Registration is open for classes that start October 26 and January 19 and the first step is to apply online at ivytech.edu/applynow.