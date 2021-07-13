Ivy Tech First Responder Education Opportunity

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech Community College is working to give Indiana's first responder's an education for free.

This has been made possible due to their recent partnership with the Indiana Firefighter's Association.

Scholarships are available to active volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel.

They must also be an Indiana resident.

It allows them to get a two-year degree free of charge.

The college hopes to address the shortage of first responders. Especially, in rural Indiana communities.

To learn more information or to enroll, you can visit their website.