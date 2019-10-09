Clear
Ivy Tech Community College granted affirmation of accreditation by Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission

Accreditation is viewed as a quality assurance process.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Higher Learning Commission (HLC) has reaffirmed the accreditation of Ivy Tech Community College. The last accreditation was in 2009. The College received a full ten year reaffirmation of accreditation – the longest term granted by the Higher Learning Commission. The affirmation is an indicator that the College provides quality education and services to its students and stakeholders.

Accreditation is viewed as a quality assurance process. In the process, institutions are asked to publicly demonstrate that the work in teaching students, and all of the supporting elements of that work, is of high quality. Accredited institutions can more readily provide transferable credit and can accept federal Title IV financial aid dollars, which include grants and loans, from students who attend those institutions.

“A quality postsecondary education is crucial for Hoosiers to prosper and for the state’s economy to have the talented workforce it needs to thrive. Ivy Tech’s accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission reinforces that Indiana’s community college system is providing valuable educational opportunities for Hoosier learners,” said Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers.
At Ivy Tech, preparation for the accreditation review began in 2014 and included an extensive self-study on the College’s programs, policies, and procedures to the Higher Learning Commission. On-campus visits occurred in April 2019 at ten Ivy Tech locations.
“The full reaccreditation of Ivy Tech Community College by the Higher Learning Commission reflects the high quality of Ivy Tech programs, faculty, and staff on each of our 18 campuses and more than 40 locations,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, President of Ivy Tech Community College. “Ivy Tech is Indiana’s workforce engine critical to the success of more than 150,000 Hoosiers each year as they pursue and complete credentials from which they transfer to a 4-year college or enter the workforce immediately with to enjoy high-wage, high-value careers, in both cases strengthening our great state as more than 90% of Ivy Tech graduates will remain in Indiana.”
During the review process, HLC noted assessment as an area for improvement, challenging Ivy Tech to measure student learning both in and out of the classroom, and then use that measurement to improve teaching, curriculum and assessment methods. In 2023, Ivy Tech will submit an Interim Report on assessment and what the College has progressed on since the 2019 report.

“Like its myriad of students, Ivy Tech Community College is itself committed to continuous improvement and learning. I am grateful to the Ivy Tech faculty and staff for its dedication to our students and to the Higher Learning Commission for confirming the College’s many strengths, while helping to identify areas of potential improvement,” said Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees Chair Terry Anker.

