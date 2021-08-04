Ivy Tech offering scholarships to students - here's how you can apply

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The price of college is not manageable for some, that is why Ivy Tech is offering financial assistance to those who qualify.

Ivy Tech Community College and Fifth Third Bank are partnering to offer the Fifth Third Bank Workforce Development Scholarship. This scholarship will be available to students attending Ivy Tech Evansville or Terre Haute in the 2021-2022 academic year.

This scholarship has a list of requirements. Students can be new or returning Ivy Tech students and must be working towards their first college degree, of a racial minority, or a student who is a single parent.

To keep the scholarship, students must maintain a 2.0 GPA.

Executive director at the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation, Rachael Mullinnix, shared how this scholarship could benefit students.

"Those individuals who are looking at this time as an opportunity to maybe start a new career or start new opportunities for them and their families this is a really great opportunity for them to take advantage of."

The fall semester at Ivy Tech will begin on August 18 and October 20. Those who are interested in applying can do so here.