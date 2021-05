SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County paid tribute to those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Volunteers placed wreaths at the Sullivan Square. That's where officials held a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial.

Memorial Day hits home for one local veteran as he honors those who have died for our freedom.

"I've lost a lot of great friends...yes, I have. You can't even put into words the sacrifice they did for us. You can't even describe it," Marine veteran Andrew Jones said.