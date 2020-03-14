Clear
"I've got over 30 years of educational experience...I've never seen anything like this." An Illinois regional superintendent is speak out about COVID-19 closing schools down statewide.

Illinois schools are closed until March 30th. We spoke to an Ill. school leader on what's being done in the meantime.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

ILLINOIS-(WTHI) There are more than 800 public school districts in Illinois.

Regional Superintendent Monte Newlin is in charge of five of those school corporations.

Including Jasper and Crawford counties.

He said this is all because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 or the coronavirus. 

As we know, there have been dozens of the coronavirus cases reported in Illinois.

Newlin said there be more that haven't been reported yet. They don't want to take that chance.

So, all the schools will close on Tuesday.

Newlin said the extra day, Monday, gives parents and teachers some time to prepare for things like child care services and at-home lessons.

Illinois schools do have five emergency E-Learning days.

Those aren't required like they are in Indiana.

He said after those run out they could switch to Act of God days, which would not have to be made up.

"I've got over 30 years in education, in public education and I've never seen anything like this. Kids will get educated. And we'll learn lessons, a lot of lessons from this what to do what not to do and at the end of the day everybody's going to be ok," said Newlin. 

Students will still be fed.

Most schools in the state will serve grab and go lunches until schools reopen again.

