'I've beat up on soles long enough...' Long-time Terre Haute shoe repair shop to close its doors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A 7th Street mainstay in Terre Haute will soon close its doors. Sarge's Shoe Repair is going out of business.

You may recognize 'George the Dummy' that sits on the porch of Sarge's to let you know they are open for business.

Owner Brad Smith has been at this same spot for 23 years. With the need for shoe repair declining nationwide, he told us it's time to do something else.

"I'm going to miss the people. I've beat up on soles long enough," Smith told us.

