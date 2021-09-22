Clear

"It's what Drew would do" - local family gives back on first anniversary of son's death

The Cardinals, music, and soccer. The three things Drew Keown loved the most. It's been exactly one year since his passing. Now, his parents want to do something for both Drew and the Marshall community.

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 5:53 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 6:12 PM
Posted By: Kit Hanley

MARSHALL, IL. (WTHI) - It's been one year since 21-year-old Drew Keown died from Addison's Disease.

Now, his parents want to do something for both Drew and the Marshall community. 

"To us, he was just the sweetest kindest person," Drew's mother Stephanie Keown said.

Stephanie says soccer was one of her son's biggest passions.

Drew played soccer from the time he was in kindergarten, all the way through high school.

He even became a referee once his career was over.

"Loved to watch soccer loved to talk soccer."

That's why Stephanie and her husband Kevin decided to start raising money for the local soccer club -- Marshall Area Soccer Kids (MASK) -- as a way to thank the community.

"Now is the time to give back to our community because they've just done so much for us over the last year."

Stephanie tells News 10 she didn't have an amount in mind.

She started her campaign just a few days ago and has already raised more than $1,300.

"We've just been overwhelmed by the response."

She says it felt right to honor Drew in this way...to continue to leave a legacy of compassion.

"Just be kind to people...out of the kindness of your heart. It doesn't have to be giving them anything. Just a smile or a hello--which is what Drew would do."

Click here to donate to MASK. 

