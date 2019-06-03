Clear

'It's very scary that they could just run right into me...' Student driver prepares to hit the road during the 100 deadliest days of summer

We're in the so-called deadliest 100 days of summer for teens. It's the period of time from Memorial Day to Labor Day when teens are more likely to be involved in a car accident. Evan Pound is a student driver, who is extra cautious as he learns the rules of the road.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-  School is out, and that means more drivers on the road.

We're in the so-called deadliest 100 days of summer for teens.

It's the period of time from Memorial Day to Labor Day when teens are more likely to be involved in a car accident.

According to AAA, the number of teens involved in car crashes increases by 15 percent during the 100 deadliest days of summer.

Evan Pound had his first driver's education course Monday morning.

Pound said he's excited to get his license, but he is a little nervous out on the road.

"I'm concerned about other drivers because I'm a student driver. I'm not as you know.. I haven't performed as long as they have been doing it and them just... I feel like they're not aware that I don't know as much as them," said Pound.

Even though he's new to the road, Pound said his biggest concern is distracted driving.

"I'm driving with my parents and just sitting next to them my mom is calling out oh that person is on their phone. You know I can see it all over, and it's not good," said Pound.

Kimberly Van Winkle is Pound's driving instructor.

She said she hopes her students will learn to drive safely to make sure everyone makes it home to their loved ones.

"These become my kids. I mean once they've been through the school here they're my kids, and I become passionate about not just their driving I want to know they're good drivers, they're safe drivers and I want to know that when they're out there they're doing the right things," said Van Winkle.

Pound said he's learning to do the right things and hopes others will do the same.

"It's very scary that they could just run right into me, but you have to be a defensive driver too. You have to watch out for them," said Pound.

A reminder to all drivers to be aware of distracted driving on the roadway, especially if you have a cellphone.

You should also always have both hands on the wheel, and look out for motorcycles and pedestrians.

