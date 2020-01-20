TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Many Terre Haute community members gathered Monday to discuss the issue of Live PD in the city.

"The show is for entertainment value but it's on the back of the poor," Sylvester Edwards, President for the Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch said.

Angel Gayler, the owner of Sweeper World was one of the community members there. She told a story about ordering a part for her business from someone who she's worked with for 20 years. He doesn't live in the area and said the only person he knows from Terre Haute, is her. Last week he brought up Live PD and asked if the town was "full of a bunch of rednecks and hillbillies"."

"It's very embarrassing for me that my community has allowed this to come in and then has exploited some of the poorer neighborhoods," she said. "Then the only thing you've ever heard of from Terre Haute is Live PD and a bunch of red necks and hillbillies. I don't want that to be a part of my community I don't want people to think of that."

Some of the major concerns Monday included economic development in the city, people knowing their basic rights when it comes to being on the show, and what this means for the future of Terre Haute.

"When we highlight some of the members of our communities in their worst moments we are actually hurting ourselves cause we are a community," Gayler said.

The mayor of Terre Haute said he doesn't see a reason why they should reconsider the contract right now.

Both Edwards and the mayor have said on separate occasions they would be willing to discuss the impact of the show together.