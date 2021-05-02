It's travel and tourism week

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Today also starts National Travel and Tourism week.

This is putting a spotlight on the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry.

Officials with Southern Illinois tourism say the pandemic put a hold on travel, but now that we're returning to some sort of normalcy it's time to explore.

He says there are several places you can visit right next door!

"They can go to Jasper county and catch a drive-in movie they can travel and go see all the big things in Casey. There are 11 big things in Casey. The worlds largest gravel in Marshall," says Andy Waterman communications director of Illinois South Tourism.