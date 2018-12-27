Clear

ISU's head coach says 'It's tough to deal with' after finding out about the car break-ins to his players

ISU men's basketball team returns back to Terre Haute with an unwelcoming surprise. A few players cars had been broken in while they were away.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 5:54 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Indiana State University Men's basketball team came home to an unpleasant surprise.

After a trip to Hawaii, players learned someone had broken into their cars while they were away.

The cars were found with smashed windows and shattered glass. The team was only away for a few short days.

Parents and team members were upset to see the damage once they returned home.

ISU basketball coach, Greg Lansing, says, "I felt bad for them I know that. get your windows shot out or knocked out and some damages happen to your car and you're away from home in the middle of the night and tired, it's tough to deal with."

We have reached out to campus police for more information and have not heard back.

