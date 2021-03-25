It's time to prepare for growing season

Terre Haute, Ind. (WTHI) -- Spring is here and many in the Wabash Valley are looking forward to this growing season.

Some people garden for aesthetic purposes, but for one local teacher, gardening means much more this year.

Brittany Perez, a middle school teacher in Terre Haute, like so many educators, spent the last year teaching virtually.

That sudden change, along with the pandemic brought on new levels of stress.

She explained that she's looking forward to having an outlet this spring season.

"Gardening is kind of my stress reliever and with such a stressful year, I'm excited to get out and be in the sun and grow some plants," said Perez.

Co-Owner and President of The Apple House Inc. in Terre Haute, Tom Cummins, said so far, they have been very busy.

Cummins said now's the time to start cleaning the yard, getting supplies, and planting certain crops.

"Your cold crop vegetables, your cabbage, and broccoli can be put out at this point in time. Warm-weather vegetables need to wait for several more weeks. As far as landscape installations, trees, shrubs, evergreens, even perennials, you can get started on those things also right now," said Cummins.

Cummins encourages residents to get their landscape cleaned up soon because he thinks the season will creep up quickly. You can find more gardening tips here.