It's time to fall back, don't forget to change your clocks this weekend

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Get ready to fall back. Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning.
That means you will need to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
It's also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and talk with your family about an emergency action plan.
