It's time for the Covered Bridge Festival - here are maps, links, and how they plan to handle COVID-19

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After passing on the event last year due to COVID-19, the Covered Bridge Festival is back. Here are the resources you'll need before you make the trip to Parke County.

It starts on Friday, October 8 at 9 am and runs through Sunday, October 17 at 6 pm.

What is the Covered Bridge Festival?

In short, it's the largest festival in Indiana. The annual event can bring as many as one million people to Parke County each year.

Parke County is home to 31 covered bridges. While many of us think Rockville, Bridgeton, and Mansfield you can also stop in and check things out in Bellmore, Billie Creek Village, Bloomingdale, Mecca, Montezuma, Rosedale, and Tangier.

Learn more about the different stops here.

How about COVID-19?

Last year, organizers called the event off due to the virus. News 10's Caitlin Hunt talked with Jim Meece. He's the President of the Parke County Board of Commissioners.

Meece said there would not be any mandates on what people could and couldn't do. Instead, organizers will be promoting good health practices. A booth will be set up for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the festival.

"We're doing all the things we can to help people protect themselves," Meece said. "But, mainly it's up to them to protect themselves, and take care of themselves now."

See that story here.

Check out the links below for resources to help you before you make the trip

LINK | Parke County's Covered Bridge Festival website



LINK | Where does the money go?

LINK | The history of the Bridgeton Mill

LINK | This one-room schoolhouse is ready for visitors

LINK | Where can I get some food?