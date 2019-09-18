‘It’s taught me a lot…’ VCSC students build skills one home at time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Students in the Vigo County School Corporation are building skills one home at a time.

This is part of the Career and Technical Education Program within the school corporation. Students work together to build a home from start to finish. The program is composed of juniors and seniors from North, South and West Vigo High Schools.

West Vigo High School student, Garrett Padgett, said the program has influenced his future.

“It’s taught me a lot actually with electrical, which is probably going to be my career in the future,” Padgett said. “I’m a lot better with electrical. I’m not as nervous to mess with it as I used to be.”

Padgett is one of 41 students in this year’s program. The program is taking place in “The Trades” neighborhood, which is located one block north of College Ave. on South 29th Street. Students are currently working on the seventh home in the neighborhood.

Program instructor, Kevin McCrea, said, “There’s always the perception that because high school students build the houses there’s going to be a defect, and that’s not the case.”

The house is available for sale once completed. McCrea said one home sold for $162,500.

Students who complete all six trimesters of the program can receive a scholarship to a school in Indiana.

“We also get them immediately into the Carpenters Union at the advanced rate, so it’s like a six-month head start into the union,” McCrea said.

The skills that students gain are transferable for a lifetime.