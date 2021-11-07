"It's such a wonderful thing," - Local community is stepping up during National Adoption Month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - November is National Adoption Month, and one local county is stepping up to spread awareness.

This weekend, Vigo County leaders held a special kick-off event and proclamation reading for National Adoption Month.

This is all in an effort to spread awareness for local children waiting to be adopted.

State officials say more than 1,200 children are legally available for adoption in the state. They say this time of year is so important to help children find their forever homes.

Mayor Duke Bennett was one of many local leaders at Saturday's event. He says it's important to show support, especially now.

"It's a nationwide thing but we want to do a local celebration of that and thank people who step up and provide foster care and eventually adopt children in our community," he said. "It's such a wonderful thing."

To learn more about National Adoption month, click here.