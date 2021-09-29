"It's sad to see them leave" - Hummingbirds are headed south for the winter

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - As the leaves start to change in Lincoln Trail State Park, some of the park's smallest visitors are leaving for the year.

The trees outside Lincoln Trail Restaurant aren't as busy, and the hummingbird feeders are empty, a couple signs the energized little birds have already zipped out of Clark County.

Melissa Wells owns the restaurant, and she said her guests love to see them throughout the summer.

"We have a couple feeders here on our patio where the hummingbirds come to feed while the diners are out here eating. We also have a couple that are hung at the windows upstairs at the restaurant, the inside seating area," she said.

And she's not talking just a few hummingbirds, but hundreds of the speedy creatures.

"We tend to see groups that stay in one tree and visit one feeder and then another tree, another feeder. So at any given time, you could see one hundred or more at all the different feeders," Wells said.

Hundreds of hummingbirds can mean hundreds of pounds of sugar in a season.

"We tend to go through about 20 to 25 pounds of sugar a week, making nectar to put in the feeders for them," Wells said.

But now, only one lone feeder remains at the restaurant.

"We still have birds that are migrating from the north to the south, so we leave one feeder up so that those little, we call them the stragglers, can stop and feed if they need to on their way on south," Wells explained.

Some hummingbirds will head for the Gulf Coast while others will fly all the way to Mexico before returning next spring.

"It's sad to see them leave because it's a sign that you know, summer's coming to an end," Wells said.

The hummingbirds aren't the only ones getting ready to pack up for the season.

Lincoln Trail Restaurant will soon close for the winter, but Wells said they have a special dining event planned October 12th.

To learn more, click here or visit the restaurant's website.