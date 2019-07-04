Clear
Veterans are honored with handmade quilts in Montezuma

A group of women in Montezuma present 33 veterans with handmade quilts

Posted: Jul 4, 2019 5:56 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

MONTEZUMA, Ind.— A group of women in one small Wabash Valley community is saying thank you this Independence Day in a unique way. The Wabash Valley is full of small towns and men and women who have served. 

33 veterans in Montezuma are receiving a little handmade love. 

A group of quiltmakers have sewn more than 1,000 quilts throughout their nine years of giving back. Each quilt spends many hours in the hands of volunteers before finding its new home with a veteran.

Organizer Madonna Babyak says the feeling when she places the quilt in the hands of a veteran is worth it. 

"Its extra special," Babyak says, especially when she can award a quilt to a woman. "Women don't always feel like they deserve it, because they may not have held an office." Four women are among the recipients this year.

July 4th isn't the only day that the women give away quilts. 

"If we have extra quilts and we meet someone at the store that's wearing a hat that says Vietnam War or 'I served', we will ask if they have ever received a quilt. If not, if we have one in our vehicle we will present one right then," Babyak says.  

