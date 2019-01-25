Clear

'It's really rough living conditions...' inmate talks about overcrowding issues at the Vermillion County Jail

The Vermillion County jail is dealing with a lack of space. The jail is at full capacity and looking for solutions to their overcrowding.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vermillion County jail is struggling with finding room for inmates.

Officials say once a jail reaches 80% it is technically at full capacity.

Sheriff Mike Phelps says it's passed the point of 80%.

As of Friday morning, the jail is currently at 81 inmates, the only issue is that there are only 71 beds.

Phelps says the only reason they are at the point of capacity is that those who were originally released are returning for more serious crimes.

"Then when you bring in those extras after a while we've let them go they come back we let them go they come back and it's not just opening up the door and letting them out... it's a much more detail process to it," said Phelps.

With returning inmates and lack of space, the jail is having to follow regulations and supply plastic 'boats' to serve as beds.

"We have to buy these plastic boats to get them off the floor so they can put their mat in so they're not directly on the floor," said Phelps.

Plastic 'boats' are the solution for right now, but the jail is planning on making renovations.

Phelps says there are no set dates for that as of right now but they are taking the steps needed with the commissioner to ensure it happens in the future.

