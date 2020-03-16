'It's really going to hurt us,' Local business owners concerned over Coronavirus closure in Illinois

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- J.B. Pritzker has announced that all bars and restaurants in Illinois are to be closed down due to the Coronavirus or COVID-19.

It will go into effect Monday evening through March 30th.

Pritzker says the state is working with restaurant owners and food delivery services to ensure kitchens can safely remain open to continue food delivery, drive-thru, and curbside pick-up options.

Meanwhile, local business owners are worried they're going to take a hit.

"I know how difficult this will be on small businesses around the state. This is another hard step, but we must do everything that we can to safeguard the health and safety of the citizens of the state of Illinois," Pritzker said.

News 10 spoke with Lori Martin, the owner of Corner Tavern in Marshall.

Martin says the announcement will have an impact on her business.

"It's really going to hurt us. I understand this is a very serious illness and I dislike that people are dying from it, but I think it should be a personal choice as to whether people want to go out in public," said Martin.

However, Governor Pritzker stands firm with his decision. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”