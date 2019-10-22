‘It’s probably our best project to date’ Local filmmakers set to release Blood Cove

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – A group of filmmakers from Greene County is releasing a horror movie just in time for Halloween.

Moonlight Films is releasing Blood Cove on October 27. This is the 12th film created by the group. Ian Mair is the writer and director of Blood Cove, but he told News 10 creating the film was a team effort. James Stevenson and Deron Morgan helped bring the film to life.

“Teamwork, I think that’s the biggest thing about all of this,” Mair said. “If we didn’t have our core group and all of our cast that are gracious with their time and talents, I don’t think any of it would come together. “

You may have spotted the crew filming around Greene County.

“It’s kind of neat to say this is set in a town very much like what we actually live in,” Mair said. “We’re not really trying to pretend that it’s a different place.”

Co-producer James Stevenson said the community has been receptive to their work.

“When you spend a lot of time working on a project, and you put it out into the community, you’re never really sure how they’re going to respond to it,” Stevenson said. “It’s always good when you put a movie out, and it quickly gets a lot of views...it seems to show they’re interested in it.”

You can watch other films that the group has created on YouTube. Their 2015 film A Whisper in the Dark has more than one million views.

“I’m impressed every day with the numbers on YouTube,” Mair said. “This little film company that no one really knows exists, it feels like sometimes, but on YouTube, it really has a life of its own. “

Mair told News 10 it takes the group about five to six months on average to produce a film. The group is looking forward to the release of Blood Cove.

“We do think it’s probably our best project to date,” Mair said.

You can watch Blood Cove at the Tivoli Theatre in Spencer, Ind. at 7 p.m. on October 27. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. The film will also be released on YouTube at 9 p.m. on Halloween.