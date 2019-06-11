Clear

'It's our responsibility to offer this kind of platform,' Vigo County School Corporation offers new online learning opportunities for students

The Vigo County School Corporation is working to ensure all young people get the education they deserve. The VCSC is offering high school students an opportunity to enroll in a new virtual school. Students with access to a computer can learn and work to get a diploma outside of the typical brick and mortar school.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 6:36 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County School Corporation is working to ensure all young people get the education they deserve.

Starting this school year, the VCSC is offering high school students an opportunity to enroll in a new virtual school.

This new school will partner-up with one of the corporation's alternative schools, Booker T. Washington.

Its goal is not to let any young person fall through the cracks, and it'll work to get diplomas in their hands.

As long as a student has access to a computer, that student can learn and work to earn a diploma.

Home base for this new program will be at the Booker T. Washington High School.

It's available for students in the 9th through 12th grades.

Former North Vigo High School Principal Robin Smith will be in charge of the virtual school.

Starting July 1st, she will be transitioning to her new role as principal.

Smith said the corporation has chosen to add this learning option to encourage those who've left the classroom a chance to come back.

She said a number of factors could trigger a student to stop pursuing their education, and this is an new avenue to attract them back.

"Maybe life just takes them outside of the normal school day. Perhaps they're working. Perhaps they're already taking care of a family, but we understand the importance of education, and so those kinds of kids who the traditional day doesn't work for them this provides for them that platform for education," said Smith.

"We need to be able to say to a child and a parent I hear you. I hear where you're coming from. That doesn't work? Let's try this. and what do we get out of that? We educate a child. A young man or young woman," said Smith.

Principal Smith said there's a lot that needs to happen before the big launch.

A company by the name of Edmentum has partnered with the corporation on this project.

That company will provide the curriculum for students.

Besides Principal Smith, the school will also hire a counselor.

If you're interested in the virutal school, you can contact Principal Smith directly at 812-462-4312.

