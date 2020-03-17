Clear
'It's our city, it's our responsibility,' Local church cancels annual event due to Coronavirus

The effects of the Coronavirus are hitting closer to home. For the first time in 6 years, Remnant church has canceled its annual Easter egg hunt.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 9:57 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2020 12:18 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The effects of the Coronavirus are hitting closer to home.

For the first time in 6 years, Remnant church has canceled its annual Easter egg hunt. It's known as one of the cities largest free events. 

At the hunt, you can find eggs filled with everything from candy to prizes, for all ages and genders. 

In order to host roughly 5,000 people a year, those prizes come from donations and long-term preparation.

However, because of picking up the eggs and large crowds, the event is too risky to put on.

News 10 spoke with Pastor Branden Norman after finding out the news. He says it's disappointing to cancel but is willing if it means keeping the community safe.

"We're going to be ready for next year and be even bigger and better and stronger and we're praying that this passes, it will pass. Things happen in our country but we're going to be stronger and keep going forward," Norman said.

In light of the news, Norman has decided to become a hub for those in the community struggling to find food.

"We're definitely helping, we gotta turn something around. It's our city, it's our responsibility. We can't do everything but we have to do something. I just wanted to make sure people knew we can't do the Easter egg hunt, we're gonna turn it around and see what we can do to make a difference,"

Remant church plans on partnering up with the Vigo County School Corporation to provide meals. Its doors will open for breakfast and lunch as a grab-and-go alternative. 

For more information, click here. 

