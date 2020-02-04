Clear
'It’s opening a lot of doors for these individuals with disabilities.' Indiana Lawmaker’s Bill aims to expand workforce opportunities

An Indiana Lawmaker is aiming to help those living with disabilities find work.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 6:20 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – An Indiana Lawmaker is aiming to help those living with disabilities find work.

State Representative Tonya Pfaff of Terre Haute authored a bill that unanimously passed through the Indiana House of Representatives. Its goal is to expand workforce opportunities for students with disabilities.

Nearly 80% of people with disabilities are unemployed. Pfaff says this is disgraceful and she wants to make sure every Hoosier who wants to work can.

Executive Director at Covered Bridge Special Education District Susan Cobb works with students like this every day. She’s extremely thankful.

“I think it’s going to be great,” she said, “This is for all the people in the state that have disabilities and need that extra resource of extra step.”

Covered Bridge serves nearly 5,000 students with special needs in Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Cobb says she sees the need for this bill.

It will rely on the help of the State Advisory Council. They will go back 20 years and find former students who graduated with a certificate of completion or just dropped out of high school.

They will get an opportunity to get more experience through an apprenticeship or working toward an updated diploma. Being a teacher for 27 years, Pfaff says this means a lot to her.

“This bill is really important to me,” she said, “I’ve taught so many students who this affects and I just think it’s a fantastic opportunity to go out in the workforce and do something if they wish.”

Cobb thanks Pfaff for going above and beyond current issues. She says with this legislation, schools across the state will finally be able to provide students with the resources they need.

“It’s opening a lot of doors for these individuals with disabilities that have talents and can be successful in employment areas,” Cobb concluded.

Pfaff will present her bill to the Senate next week. Her hope is the education committee will pick it up, vote for it, and pass it so she can continue to really make a difference.

