'It's one small way we can help,' Local neighborhoods take a creative approach to the Coronavirus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Community members are taking a creative approach to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Local neighborhoods are participating in a new activity called, window walks. The purpose is to get kids inspired to learn while outside of the classroom.

The trend first saw attention online. Community members took to groups like Nextdoor to share photos and it quickly took off from there.

Each day, you can find a new photo in residential homes following a different theme. Some of those themes include animals, silly faces, and flowers.

While the action may seem small, former teacher Patricia McIntyre tells us it goes a long way.

"For the first time being the parent, fire department and teacher and doctor to their own children it's very difficult, they're not trained and don't know how and this is one small way we can help them," McIntyre said.

She is one of many in the Valley putting up photos in her home window.

"It doesn't cost a lot and you're teaching a valuable lesson," McIntyre said.

The walks also provide exercise for kids feeling cabin fever. But most importantly, McIntyre says it provides hope during an uncertain time.

"If we can keep a focus on things that matter, on what's commonly held to be good we have a much better change individually of not being in despair or being angry or giving up," McIntyre explained.

If you like to get involved, here's more information:

3/26: Words of encouragement

3/29: Flowers

4/1: Jokes

4/4: Easter eggs