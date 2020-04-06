DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Chosen Healthcare announced they would convert their Washington nursing facility into a COVID-19 hospital this past weekend. Residents living at the Washington Nursing Center would be moved to other buildings within the company.

News 10 spoke with Washington mayor David Rhoads Monday. He says he was shocked when he found out Saturday morning. Since then he says he has been working with city and county leaders and legal advisors about the situation.

The answer came Monday.

The Daviess County Health officer passed an abatement to put a stop to residents at the facility being moved. A second abatement was passed Monday afternoon to address language that allowed chosen healthcare to continue moving residents out.

Rhoads says, "It's not right to displace our residents out of the facility and bringing in patients from other places that are sick with this virus. And putting our community in danger."

UPDATE: News 10 received a statement from Eric Ahlbrand he's the regional director of operations for Chosen Health in light of Monday's abatements.

"Chosen Health is abiding by the Daviess County Health officer's abatements and it is no longer planning to make the facility a COVID-19 hospital."